Man sentenced to jail time, supervised release for possession of child pornography
NEW ORLEANS - A 69-year-old man has been sentenced to jail time after authorities found child pornography at his home.
Thomas Broussard was arrested in 2018 after law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence in Houma. During the search, authorities found a laptop and thumb drive containing child pornography. Over 11,000 images and 85 videos were discovered.
He was originally charged with 500 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children.
Broussard was sentenced to five years in jail followed by five years of supervised release. He is also required to register as a sex offender.
