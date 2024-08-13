Man sentenced to 70 years after conviction in one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Livingston history

TICKFAW — A Tickfaw man convicted in one of the largest fentanyl busts in Livingston Parish history was sentenced to 70 years in prison, the District Attorney's Office said.

Devonte Skinner, 32, was sentenced Wednesday to 70 years in prison as a habitual offender for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. He was also sentenced to 30 years for dealing methamphetamine and 10 years for dealing marijuana.

All three of Skinner's sentences will be served consecutively, meaning he will serve 70 years. Since he was sentenced as a habitual offender, his sentence is fixed, meaning he will likely serve all 70 years.

Skinner was found guilty in April after just 30 minutes of jury deliberation.

Skinner was under investigation by Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies for several months before he was arrested in April 2023. After connecting Skinner to the drug operation, narcotics agents raided Skinner's home and seized 2.4 pounds of powdered fentanyl, more than 3,700 pressed fentanyl pills, 70 grams of methamphetamine and $1,645 in cash.