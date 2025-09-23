Latest Weather Blog
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison in 2024 for burglary arrested breaking into cars last week
BATON ROUGE - A man who has been arrested multiple times and convicted of burglary in 2024 was arrested last week after he was accused of breaking into vehicles in Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge Police officers investigating a recent vehicle burglary on Shawn Drive found Devarcius West hiding in a shed less than a mile and a half away with multiple items that were reported stolen, along with a handgun.
West was arrested and booked with three counts of simple burglary, one count of resisting an officer and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Court records show that West has been arrested six times in East Baton Rouge Parish since 2018. Last year, he was convicted of simple burglary and ordered to serve six years in prison at hard labor.
WBRZ has reached out to the Department of Communications about when he was released from their custody and why.
