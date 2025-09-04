92°
Man sentenced to 48 years in prison after killing 16-year-old at Port Allen High School football game

1 hour 25 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, September 04 2025 Sep 4, 2025 September 04, 2025 4:24 PM September 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - A man found guilty of manslaughter after he shot and killed a 16-year-old at a Port Allen High School football game in September 2023 was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

Jarrettin Jackson II, 19, fired a machine gun during the football game after a fight broke out, resulting in him killing Ja'Kobe Queen and hitting Brasia Davis, a bystander.

Jackson's sentences include concurrent sentences of 40 years for manslaughter, 10 years for aggravated battery and 10 years for obstruction of justice; he was also sentenced eight years for unlawful possession of a machine gun and five years for possession of a firearm.

According to the West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton, Jackson was identified through a broken hand he suffered prior to the shooting and DNA evidence on the firearm, magazine and cartridges he left on the scene. Clayton said the gun was linked to two shootings in Baton Rouge.

