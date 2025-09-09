81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man sentenced to 40 years for killing LSU PhD student

3 hours 8 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, September 09 2025 Sep 9, 2025 September 09, 2025 2:05 PM September 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The man who killed an LSU PhD student in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

On Friday, District Judge Brad Meyers sentenced Antonio Watts, 28, to 40 years after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.

Antonio Watts, 28, confessed to shooting and killing Mohammed Firoz-Ul-Amin at Mr. Luck's Valero gas station. Firoz-Ul-Amin was a PhD student at LSU studying computer science and engineering.

He was working at the gas station around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2019, when Watts walked in and shot him and then robbed the cash register.

