Man sentenced to 25 years for fatally crashing pickup into person seated at bus stop

Ever M. Hernandez Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE – On Tuesday, a man who got behind the wheel while inebriated and crashed his vehicle into someone seated at a bus stop was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to The Advocate, Ever M. Hernandez pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and hit and run in the July 2018 death of 29-year-old Eric Joseph. Hernandez had a blood alcohol level of 0.188% when he crashed his pickup into a bus stop within the 2600 block of Florida Blvd. and then fled the scene.

State Judge Beau Higginbotham sentenced Hernandez to consecutive prison terms of 15 years for vehicular homicide and 10 years for hit and run driving.

The Judge also ordered Hernandez to pay $6,500 in restitution to Joseph’s family.

Judge Higginbotham said this was Hernandez's second drunk driving offense.