Man sentenced to 20 years in 2023 homicide; judge also tacks on 10 years for animal cruelty

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man accused of second-degree murder in a 2023 killing pleaded guilty to manslaughter this week and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Namoni Black was also sentenced to 10 years for animal cruelty, but much of that sentence was suspended.

Black, 34, was accused of killing Eric Johnson, 54. Prosecutors said Black had barged into Johnson's home in an effort to confront someone inside. Black fired a gun into the house, hitting Johnson, according to the state.

Black's trial had been set for this week but he pleaded guilty Monday. Prosecutors dropped a number of charges as part of the plea bargain.

In 2022, Black had been accused of beating a pit bull terrier on Tennessee Street with a large pole and a heavy-duty chain. A jury convicted him in November. Judge Louise Hines Myers handed down sentences on both offenses; Black will be on probation on the animal cruelty count for three years at the end of his prison term.