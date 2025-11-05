74°
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison following 2024 car crash death of Walker High senior
LIVINGSTON - A man who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide after a 2024 car crash that left a Walker High senior dead was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Shawn Robertson Jr. was arrested by Denham Springs Police in March 2024 on a second-offense DWI after the New Year's Day 2024 crash that killed Blakeleigh Weems near the I-12 exit ramp onto South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. He previously pleaded not guilty to the killing.
Following the wreck, Robertson had a blood-alcohol content of .09, which is .01 over the legal limit to drive. He also tested positive for marijuana.
