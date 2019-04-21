81°
Man sentenced after father-in-law dies in drug test scam

Sunday, April 21 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A 35-year-old Kansas man has been sentenced to prison after his father-in-law died while taking methadone to help the younger man cheat on a drug test.
 
Justin Jones was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the 2017 death of 47-year-old Eric Everts. Both men lived in Baldwin City.
 
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Jones also pleaded guilty in January to distribution of methadone.
 
As part of his treatment for drug addiction, Jones was required to turn in urine samples containing nothing but methadone, which treats opioid addiction.
 
Baldwin City investigators said in an affidavit that for months Everts took methadone and provided otherwise clean urine samples, which Jones submitted as his own. Everts was found dead at his home in September 2017.

