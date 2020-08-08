79°
Man seeks delay in prison time for oil spill claims fraud
NEW ORLEANS- A man who pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a case arising from the BP Gulf of Mexico oil spill is asking for a delay in his prison reporting date.
Casey Thonn of Slidell pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in 2014. Prosecutors said he filed fraudulent claims for loss of income from shrimping following the 2010 oil spill.
In October, U.S. District Judge Stanwood Duval sentenced Thonn to two years in prison. He was ordered to report to prison on Dec. 28. However, in a Thursday filing, his attorney asks for a delay until Jan. 25 so Thonn can have more time to arrange for care and schooling of his three sons.
