Man's body found shot, submerged in Jefferson Parish canal

Photo: WWL-TV

HARVEY - Authorities say a man's body was found partially submerged in a Jefferson Parish drainage canal, according to WWL-TV.

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says the man was found after deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Glasgow Drive in Harvey. The body was found in a drainage canal near Brown Avenue and Lane Street.

The man hasn't been identified at this time.