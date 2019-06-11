69°
Man's body found shot, submerged in Jefferson Parish canal
HARVEY - Authorities say a man's body was found partially submerged in a Jefferson Parish drainage canal, according to WWL-TV.
The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says the man was found after deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Glasgow Drive in Harvey. The body was found in a drainage canal near Brown Avenue and Lane Street.
The man hasn't been identified at this time.
