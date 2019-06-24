74°
Man's body found in South Carolina pond with apparent alligator bite marks

1 hour 58 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 June 24, 2019 8:33 AM June 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. - Authorities say a man whose body was found in a pond behind his South Carolina home may have been attacked by an alligator.

According to ABC News deputies with the Charleston Country Sheriff's Office responded to the man's home on Kiawah Island, 30 miles south of Charleston, Saturday afternoon after the man was reported missing. K-9 officers led investigators to the edge of a large pond behind the home prompting deputies to utilize a helicopter to continue with the search.

From the air, the man's body was spotted in the pond, officials say. When his body was retrieved, it had bite marks and wounds "consistent in appearance with an alligator encounter." It's unclear whether the bites occurred before or after the man died.

The coroner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

