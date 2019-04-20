Man's body found in Louisiana bayou

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A north Louisiana sheriff's office is investigating the discovery of a body in Jeems Bayou.



Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says deputies were notified that a kayaker found a body of a man in the bayou just before 8 a.m. Saturday about a half-mile south of the bridge on Highway 2.



Sgt. Pam Purgerson says there was also evidence that a vehicle had left the roadway and struck the bridge and several trees.



Authorities recovered a pickup truck that had been submerged.



The victim's identity has not been released.