Man's body found in camper truck at Prairieville Walmart after deputies called about 'foul odor'
PRAIRIEVILLE — A dead body was found inside a camper at Walmart in Prairieville after deputies responded to reports of a "foul odor" on Tuesday.
Around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the Walmart and found the stench coming from the camper truck. Deputies then found a dead body inside the camper.
No foul play is suspected, deputies added, and a cause of death is pending an autopsy.
