Man's body found in camper truck at Prairieville Walmart after deputies called about 'foul odor'

2 hours 39 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, October 08 2024 Oct 8, 2024 October 08, 2024 5:06 PM October 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — A dead body was found inside a camper at Walmart in Prairieville after deputies responded to reports of a "foul odor" on Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the Walmart and found the stench coming from the camper truck. Deputies then found a dead body inside the camper.

No foul play is suspected, deputies added, and a cause of death is pending an autopsy.

