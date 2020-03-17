67°
Man's body found in abandoned Shreveport house after fire

Tuesday, March 17 2020
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: State Fire Marshal's Office

SHREVEPORT, LA. (AP) — Firefighters found a body of a man when responding to a fire in an abandoned Louisiana house on Monday, authorities said.

When crews arrived at the scene of the early morning fire, they noticed that the windows and doors of the house were boarded up, said Skip Pinkston of the Shreveport Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze after about 20 minutes. They later found the body of the man by the back of the house, according to KSLA-TV.

Officials did not immediately release information about the man's identity.

