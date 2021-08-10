76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man's 18-year-old dog killed 'accidentally' by shelter

8 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Friday, May 17 2013 May 17, 2013 May 17, 2013 3:05 PM May 17, 2013 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz, Ryan Naquin

CENTRAL- A man is distraught after the animal shelter in Baton Rouge euthanized his 18-year-old Calhoun Collie mix Friday.

Bowwow ran away last week and was picked-up by animal control agents on a street away from home. Patrick Morris said he spent the last seven days looking for him, and eventually found him at the animal shelter.

But, he did not have his driver's license with him Friday morning when he was at the shelter, which is required before taking Bowwow home. He promised to return later with what he needed, pay a fine, and leave with the dog. That was cleared through the shelter.

When he returned less than an hour later, the dog had been killed.

Morris said someone should be held accountable.

Companion Animal Alliance runs the shelter.

**********
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days