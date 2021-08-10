Man's 18-year-old dog killed 'accidentally' by shelter

CENTRAL- A man is distraught after the animal shelter in Baton Rouge euthanized his 18-year-old Calhoun Collie mix Friday.

Bowwow ran away last week and was picked-up by animal control agents on a street away from home. Patrick Morris said he spent the last seven days looking for him, and eventually found him at the animal shelter.

But, he did not have his driver's license with him Friday morning when he was at the shelter, which is required before taking Bowwow home. He promised to return later with what he needed, pay a fine, and leave with the dog. That was cleared through the shelter.

When he returned less than an hour later, the dog had been killed.

Morris said someone should be held accountable.

Companion Animal Alliance runs the shelter.



