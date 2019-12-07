59°
Man rushed to Baton Rouge hospital Wednesday now on the run from police

Friday, December 06 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Blake Lee

PLAQUEMINE - A man injured in a shooting Wednesday ran from a local hospital when police came to question him about the incident.

Plaquemine Police say Blake Lee was shot Wednesday night on Gum Street. Lee told authorities at the time he and another person were chased by a car. Lee was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital to be treated for a reported gunshot.

At least eight shots hit a home nearby with three other adults and children inside. No other injuries were reported.

A person of interest, identified as Jeremy Christmas, was booked on multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder for the shooting.

When police went to the hospital to speak with Lee, he ran away without being discharged. On Friday, police said Lee had a bench warrant in Iberville Parish for failure to appear in court concerning three counts of aggravated battery and is also wanted in Georgia for failing to register as a sex offender. 

Police say Lee should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 225-687-9273.

