84°
Latest Weather Blog
Man robbed, stabbed on Scotland Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Police say a man was robbed and stabbed early Monday morning.
The incident was reported in the 8500 block of Scotland Ave. just before 12:30 a.m. Authorities say the man was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC to reveal renovations for zoo, Greenwood Park during Saturday event
-
New board member says taxpayer money 'wasted' on parish libraries
-
Family reacts to release of WBRSO deputy's identity
-
Son of fallen policeman greeted by Slidell officers on first day of...
-
BREC using fish to fight nasty algae at City Park Lake