Man rescued from home after being trapped for days due to Tropical Storm Barry

2 hours 32 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, July 21 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. LANDRY PARISH- The Sheriff's Office rescued a man that was stuck in his home for days due to high water from Tropical Storm Barry. 

On Thursday, the St. Landry Parish Search and Rescue Unit helped Mr. Dalcourt out of his home on Dutch Road. Deputies say Dalcourt was trapped because of the waist-high water in his yard and the road. 

