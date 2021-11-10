Man rescued from burning car arrested after deputies find heroin in charred wreckage

UPDATE: The sheriff's office said Wednesday morning that the man pulled from the vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Dexton Weber, was arrested after they found heroin and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Once he was released from the hospital, Weber was booked on charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of heroin.

-----

GEISMAR - Bystanders rescued a man from a burning car in an incident that was caught on video.

According to a social media post by the Geismar Volunteer Fire Department, a plume of smoke was coming from the man's car as he pulled into the parking lot of a TNT Express convenience store along Hwy 30 in Geismar.

The car then burst into flames and bystanders jumped into action, searching for a fire extinguisher and then using it to smash one of the car's windows and get the man out.

Shortly after pulling the man from the vehicle, local authorities arrived and began assisting.

WBRZ is working to obtain more information regarding the incident and the victim's condition.

The Geismar Volunteer Fire Department expressed thanks to all first responders who assisted, including firefighters, EMS personnel, Acadian Ambulance, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.