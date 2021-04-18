66°
Man rescued from apartment fire on Jasper Avenue

Sunday, April 18 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - St. George firefighters were called to a reported apartment fire on the 1300 block of Jasper Ave. 

Crews arrived on scene around 8:00 Sunday Morning to find a man still inside the smoked filled apartment.

The resident had fallen asleep while smoking. He suffered minor smoke inhalation and was treated on scene by a St. George Fire medical team. EMS responded, but the patient did not need further treatment or transport.
The Red Cross was notified to assist the victim with recovery.

After leading him to safety, crews worked to put out a mattress on fire inside the bedroom. Around 8:14, the fire was under control.

The fire was limited to the bedroom due to an early 911 call by a neighbor. It was out only 12 minutes after units were dispatched. There was smoke damage throughout the apartment and some water damage.

