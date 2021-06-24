Man reportedly shot woman to death right next to St. Landry Sheriff's Office Safety Complex

ST. LANDRY PARISH - A man accused of walking into a home right next to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Safety Complex and shooting his wife to death has been arrested, KATC reports.

The news outlet identified the suspect as Derrick Hills, saying local deputies believe it was on Wednesday night that Hills allegedly entered a mobile home on East Prudhomme Street and shot his wife, Rachelle Arceneaux Hills, three times.

Deputies with the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office apprehended Hills at his brother's Alexandria home shortly after the fatal shooting.

This article will be updated should officials provide additional information related to the tragic case.