Man repeatedly called false fire alarms to gain access to ex-girlfriend's gated apartment complex

ST. GEORGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly called false fire alarms into his ex-girlfriend's apartment in an attempt to enter her gated apartment complex.

Officials arrested Cedrick Merrick Jr., 25, on April 14 for four counts of calling in false fire alarms and one count of terrorizing.

On March 31, the St. George Fire Department responded four times to Cedar Grove Townhomes for separate calls of a fire. They never found any signs of a fire on any of the calls.

Communications officers noted the reports all came from the same person - Merrick - and that his ex-girlfriend lived in that apartment complex. She previously changed her phone number to avoid his calls.

Merrick allegedly made the false fire calls to gain access to the gated townhome community when the fire trucks entered.

"Merrick's actions caused significant disruptions to public safety and were motivated by his ongoing harassment of his ex-girlfriend," the SGFD said.