Man receives third DWI in four years after he was found inside vehicle unconscious, police say

CENTRAL — A man was arrested for his third DWI in four years after he was passed out in front of a store while his car still running, Central Police said.

On March 7, the Central Police Department received calls of a man in front of the Walmart along Sullivan Road unconscious inside a white BMW.

Officials identified the man as 49-year-old William Kemp and said that the car was on the high curb line of the parking lot with the engine at full throttle.

Surveillance video captured by businesses in the area shows the BMW driving into the parking lot from Wax Road and stopping in front of the Walmart where responders found Kemp.

Police said, when they removed Kemp from the vehicle, he showed symptoms of intoxication and discovered multiple bottles of alcohol inside the car.

Kemp was taken to a nearby hospital and toxicology reports taken on the night of this incident show that his blood alcohol level was just under three times the legal limit of .08 percent.

Court records show that Kemp was arrested twice in the last four years for being intoxicated before his March arrest.