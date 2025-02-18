Latest Weather Blog
Man previously arrested for murder booked for allegedly armed robbery of elderly woman at pharmacy
BATON ROUGE - A man previously arrested for second-degree murder in December 2023 was booked for armed robbery, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Curtis Johnson, 19, allegedly approached a 72-year-old with a handgun while she was walking home from a pharmacy. Johnson told her to "give it up" before he grabbed her pocketbook from her hand, causing her to fall to the ground before Johnson fled on a bike, according to BRPD.
Johnson was booked for armed robbery with the use of a firearm. He was previously arrested for the aforementioned second-degree murder charge, which ended up being a guilty plea for aggravated battery.
He also was previously arrested for disturbing the peace in November 2024, as well as simple burglary, access device fraud, theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Feb. 12.
