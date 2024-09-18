Man previously accused of burglary at Ben Hur homes wanted for peeping Tom, criminal trespass charges

BATON ROUGE - A man who is wanted for burglary at multiple Ben Hur homes is also wanted for criminal trespass and peeping Tom charges that occurred in August, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

According to an EBRSO affidavit, Ryan Devonta Williams, 32, was observed masturbating while peeping through a window of an occupied residence at 900 block of Shadow Bluff Drive on Aug. 23. The two victims were sitting in the living room when one of them checked their cell phone to see a security camera notification.

A video showed an unknown Black male standing in their fenced backyard, and when they looked at the backyard window, they saw the man with his penis exposed outside their window.

Early Monday morning, EBRSO responded to an incident on Asoka Avenue where an unknown Black male was observed on security video driving a four-door silver Honda with damage to the passenger side when he exited the silver Honda and walked to a person's front door. He looked through the window and grabbed the front door handle, attempting to get into the home, but left when he learned the door was locked.

He also committed a theft at the residence before he attempted to enter.

Those incidents proceeded to the Ben Hur break-ins, which happened later Monday morning. Williams is wanted for two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of Peeping Tom and two counts of obscenity.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at (225) 389-5061.