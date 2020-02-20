Man pretends to be intoxicated, attempts to steal goats

FREDERICKSBURG, VA- A Virginia man held a suspect attempting to steal goats from his farm at gunpoint until authorities could arrive to make an arrest.

Stafford County deputies responded to a call Friday evening from the property owner who reported he was holding a thief in the middle of a field, Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said.

Police say the farmer's wife went outside to check on their goats and noticed they were roaming freely, not in their pen.

The farmer tracked the suspect down, finding the man 'intoxicated' and slurring his words, the department said. Three goats were next to the suspect's truck, tied up. Later, a deputy tested the man with a breathalyzer, discovering the suspect was pretending to be intoxicated.

Vicinanzo says the farmer did not recognize the suspect as his face was covered with a hood, but later realized he was a customer that had purchased goats from him in the past. The man later identified as 19-year-old Cole Schrock of Clear Brook, Virginia.

Schrock was charged with two counts of larceny of animals, identity theft to avoid arrest, and unlawful entry with the intent to commit larceny.