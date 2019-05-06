Man posing as rideshare driver accused of raping woman

Photo: ABC News

NEWARK, Del. - Authorities say a woman was sexually assaulted by an armed man claiming to be a rideshare driver near the University of Delaware over the weekend.

ABC News is reporting that Roberto Rodriguez is facing multiple charges including first-degree rape, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and theft.

The 21-year-old victim was walking on South Chapel Street near East Delaware Avenue in Newark, just a few blocks from the campus, around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. At some point, a man pulled up and identified himself as a rideshare driver and asked if she needed a ride.

Police say the woman had not called for a ride, but got in the vehicle. Once the victim was inside, Rodriguez pulled over and forced the woman at knifepoint to perform a sexual act. The victim exited the vehicle "after the sexual act was completed" and called 911.

Authorities say the woman was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. Its unclear if she is a University of Delaware student.