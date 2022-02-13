38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man pleads not guilty in fatal Kenner Raising Cane's stabbing

5 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Monday, November 14 2016 Nov 14, 2016 November 14, 2016 11:06 AM November 14, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News

Trending News

GRETNA - A 23-year-man accused of fatally stabbing a 21-year-old manager during a robbery at a Raising Cane's in Kenner has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Joshua Every, of LaPlace, also pleaded not guilty Monday to armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and three other charges in Jefferson Parish commissioner's court.

Every is accused of stabbing Taylor Frilioux to death after he and co-defendant, 18-year-old Gregory Donald, of Kenner, ambushed employees taking out the trash on June 29. Authorities have said Every stood over a collapsed Friloux and stabbed her multiple times after stealing about $1,000 from the store's safe.

Donald pleaded not guilty on Oct. 31 to second-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery and four other charges.

Two others also face charges for their involvement in the crime.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days