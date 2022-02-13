Man pleads not guilty in fatal Kenner Raising Cane's stabbing

GRETNA - A 23-year-man accused of fatally stabbing a 21-year-old manager during a robbery at a Raising Cane's in Kenner has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.



Joshua Every, of LaPlace, also pleaded not guilty Monday to armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and three other charges in Jefferson Parish commissioner's court.



Every is accused of stabbing Taylor Frilioux to death after he and co-defendant, 18-year-old Gregory Donald, of Kenner, ambushed employees taking out the trash on June 29. Authorities have said Every stood over a collapsed Friloux and stabbed her multiple times after stealing about $1,000 from the store's safe.



Donald pleaded not guilty on Oct. 31 to second-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery and four other charges.



Two others also face charges for their involvement in the crime.