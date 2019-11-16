81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man pleads not guilty after son brings drugs to school

4 hours 27 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, November 16 2019 Nov 16, 2019 November 16, 2019 11:43 AM November 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Daily Hampshire Gazette
HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty to drug charges after authorities said his 5-year-old son brought heroin to school and told his teacher that when he tastes the powder he becomes Spider-Man.
  
The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that 29-year-old Benny Garcia, of Holyoke, was arraigned Friday in Holyoke District Court. He faces charges of drug possession and reckless endangerment of a child.
  
Prosecutors say Garcia’s son brought a plastic bag decorated with Spider-Man to kindergarten Thursday and put it in his mouth, telling a teacher eating the powder turns him into the superhero. Authorities say the boy was taken to a hospital but was unharmed.
  
Police searching Garcia’s home say they found more than 200 bags of heroin and cocaine.
  
A judge ordered Garcia to be held without bail until a Nov. 20 hearing.
  
___
  
Information from: Daily Hampshire Gazette (Northampton, Mass.), http://www.gazettenet.com

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days