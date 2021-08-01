Man pleads guilty to trafficking heroin on Megabus line

NEW ORLEANS - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to trafficking heroin on a Megabus bound from Houston to New Orleans.

32-year-old Thomas Gordon was one of eight defendants charged in an indictment on 21 narcotics-related charges in September 2015.

WWL-TV reports the charges resulted from FBI investigation into a drug trafficking operation in New Orleans. Court documents said the individuals trafficking the drugs would travel on the Megabus to and from Texas, carrying half-kilogram amounts of heroin back for distribution in the Crescent City.

Gordon will face at least 10 years of jail time with a maximum sentence of life and fines of up to $10 million possibly.

He’ll be sentenced on Sept. 1.