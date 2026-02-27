Man pleads guilty to reduced charges in connection to fatal shooting at Choctaw Drive night club

BATON ROUGE — A man indicted in connection with a June 2025 shooting that left a 24-year-old woman dead pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Scott Strickland, 19, was initially charged as a principal in the second-degree murder of Prenesha Wagner at an after-hours club along Choctaw Drive on June 22. He was also indicted on six counts of attempted murder.

On Feb. 18, Strickland entered a guilty plea to reduced charges, with all six counts of attempted murder dismissed. He pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. The plea resulted in a five-year prison sentence, court records show.

Wagner was killed after a fight broke out between two groups at the club after a trail ride afterparty, an affidavit said. Police said several men then got out of multiple vehicles before they pulled out guns and started shooting at each other. Wagner was caught in the crossfire while running to her car to get to safety and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple other suspects, including 24-year-old Derrick Scott and a 15-year-old, were also arrested in connection with the shooting, but no one has been formally charged with the murder of Wagner.