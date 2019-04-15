Man pleads guilty to indecent behavior with juvenile, fighting inmate while incarcerated

ASCENSION PARISH - Officials say a 19-year-old man pled guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile and second-degree battery.

On December 1, 2017 detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office were contacted in reference to a sex crime complaint. During the investigation, authorities learned Tyler Johnson inappropriately touched a juvenile female.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center. While in jail, Johnson got into a fight with another inmate on October 29, 2018. Authorities say Johnson punched an inmate in the face, which resulted in the inmate hitting his head on the floor. The inmate suffered a laceration to the back of his head. Johnson was charged with second-degree battery for the fight.

For the indecent behavior with a juvenile charge, Johnson was sentenced to 25 years in jail with credit for time served. It was ordered that Johnson to serve 12 years of that sentence and the remaining 13 are to be suspended. After being released, he will be placed on five years supervised probation and he must register as a sex offender.

For the fight at the jail, Johnston was sentenced to three years in jail with credit for time served.