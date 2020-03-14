Latest Weather Blog
Man pleads guilty to 2018 Gonzales bank robbery, receives ten year sentence
ASCENSION PARISH - A man who was arrested for allegedly robbing a Gonzales bank has pled guilty to simple robbery and theft valued greater than $1,000.
According to the Gonzales Police Department, 44-year-old Tony D. Williams is responsible for holding up First America Bank on Burnside Avenue in 2018.
Officers learned that Williams, a lone suspect, presented a demand note written in crayon to one of the bank tellers. The teller gave Williams money, and he fled the scene on foot.
On March 10 of 2020, during jury selection prior to the start of his trial, Williams pled guilty as a result of a last-minute plea agreement with prosecutors.
Upon entering a guilty plea to the two charges, Williams was sentenced to ten years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
