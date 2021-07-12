Latest Weather Blog
Man pleads guilty in restaurant robbery that killed woman
KENNER, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man is heading to prison after a judge sentenced him to 89 years behind bars for his role in a violent restaurant robbery that killed a 21-year-old woman.
Young restaurant manager Taylor Friloux was stabbed to death on June 29, 2016, as two men ambushed employees taking out the trash at a Raising Cane's restaurant in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner. About $1,000 was stolen from the store's safe.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports one of the suspects, 21-year-old Gregory Donald, pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and other crimes. The plea deal spared Donald from a potential life sentence if he was convicted at trial of murder.
Prosecutors have accused Joshua Every of fatally stabbing Friloux. He's awaiting trial on first-degree murder charges and faces a possible death sentence.
