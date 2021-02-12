38°
Man pleads guilty in case of 2014 sexual assault of a 14-year-old
ASCENSION- A convicted rapist has pleaded guilty in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, according to the district attorney's office.
Albert Fleming Jr., 33, pleaded guilty to molestation of a juvenile with a mental disability.
At the time of the 2014 crime, Fleming was already a registered sex offender, having been convicted in 2009 of rape.
WBRZ previously reported that witnesses told deputies they saw Fleming have sex with the child when she was visiting the house.
Fleming was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
