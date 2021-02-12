38°
Man pleads guilty in case of 2014 sexual assault of a 14-year-old

3 years 2 weeks 5 days ago Wednesday, January 24 2018 Jan 24, 2018 January 24, 2018 11:11 AM January 24, 2018 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

ASCENSION- A convicted rapist has pleaded guilty in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, according to the district attorney's office.

Albert Fleming Jr., 33, pleaded guilty to molestation of a juvenile with a mental disability.

At the time of the 2014 crime, Fleming was already a registered sex offender, having been convicted in 2009 of rape.

WBRZ previously reported that witnesses told deputies they saw Fleming have sex with the child when she was visiting the house.

Fleming was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

