Man pleads guilty in 2011 slaying of New Orleans toddler

1 hour 21 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, October 10 2019 Oct 10, 2019 October 10, 2019 9:34 AM October 10, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans man has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 27 years in prison for a 2011 shooting that killed a 1-year-old girl and paralyzed a man.
  
The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune reports that in a deal with prosecutors, Darius Knox pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to commit murder in Keira Holmes' death. He also admitted serving as an accessory after the fact to the baby's slaying and the attempted murder of Emmett Allen.
  
He was one of five men indicted in the baby's slaying.
  
Authorities have said Keira was killed by gunfire aimed at a man named Allen, who was left paralyzed.
  
Authorities twice tried to prosecute suspects in Keira's slaying before announcing new first-degree murder indictments last year. The other cases appear to be ongoing.
