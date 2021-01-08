Man photographed at Pelosi's desk during US Capitol riot arrested

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP

WASHINGTON - A man who allegedly broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office before posing for photographs at her desk is facing federal charges.

ABC News reports Richard Barnett was arrested on three federal charges Friday in Little Rock, Arkansas. Barnett was seen kicking his feet up on Pelosi's desk in viral photos that circulated on social media in the wake of riots at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

He is charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and stealing public property.