47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man photographed at Pelosi's desk during US Capitol riot arrested

2 hours 42 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, January 08 2021 Jan 8, 2021 January 08, 2021 1:44 PM January 08, 2021 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP

WASHINGTON - A man who allegedly broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office before posing for photographs at her desk is facing federal charges.

ABC News reports Richard Barnett was arrested on three federal charges Friday in Little Rock, Arkansas. Barnett was seen kicking his feet up on Pelosi's desk in viral photos that circulated on social media in the wake of riots at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

He is charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and stealing public property.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days