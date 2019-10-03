Man on cross-country mission to mow lawns for free, returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Rodney Smith Jr., the founder of 'Raising Men Lawn Care Service' travels throughout the U.S., offering free lawn care to those in need, and on Thursday, October 3 he's returning to Baton Rouge, ready to offer services to the needy. WBRZ spoke with Smith back in March, when he was determined to mow lawns for people in all 50 states. Now, the Alabama native has used Facebook to announce his return to Louisiana's capital city and his willingness to roll up his sleeves and help locals in need.

Smith's website describes his company as a platform designed to encourage younger members of the community to give back. He and a team of young people focus on helping veterans, the disabled, the elderly, and single mothers. They assist by offering the following services, free of charge: lawn-mowing, shoveling snow, and raking leaves.

According to Smith's website, he and his team can be contacted at (256) 508-9440.