77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man missing near Pointe Coupee hunting camp found, treated for injuries after police dogs find him

1 hour 25 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, July 18 2024 Jul 18, 2024 July 18, 2024 1:19 PM July 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATCHELOR - A missing man who was last seen near his hunting camp on a four-wheeler in north Pointe Coupee Parish was located Thursday afternoon.

Officials said that the man, Kennith Porche, was found after authorities widened the search with dogs from Angola. Acadian Ambulance was at the scene and treated Porche for injuries he sustained while riding on the four-wheeler

Sources said Porche departed for his hunting camp off Gus Lacey Road on Tuesday in his green 2005 Honda 300 4x4 with a front and back rack. His wife reportedly did not hear from him Tuesday night or Wednesday. 

Trending News

Deputies said his truck was at his camp, but his four-wheeler was gone. Authorities had since found the four-wheeler.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days