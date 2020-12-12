66°
Man missing from East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detectives need your assistance in locating a missing person. Reginald Davis was last seen by his family on December 04, 2020, at approximately 2100 hours, at 22360 Hunt Rd., Zachary, LA. He left in his 2012 white Mazda 3. Reginald has not been seen since the referenced date.
Reginald is described as a black male, approximately 5’11”, 214 pounds, brown eyes and currently bald head. He has no known medical conditions.
If you have any information on relative to his whereabouts, please contact EBRSO General Investigations Division at (225) 389-5061 or EBRSO Communications at (225) 389-5000.
