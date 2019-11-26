Man may have helped kidnapping suspect flee to Florida

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a third man charged in the disappearance of a UFC fighter’s stepdaughter is believed to have helped the initial suspect flee the area.



Police wrote in an arrest warrant that David Johnson Jr. is believed to have driven Ibraheem Yazeed from Alabama to Florida, where Yazeed was caught and charged in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance.



Yazeed is charged with first-degree kidnapping.



Johnson is charged with hindering prosecution. He has been released on bond.



Police say another man, Antwain Fisher, helped Yazeed dispose of evidence. A judge Tuesday set a $50,000 bond for Fisher.



Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Authorities say human remains found in a heavily wooded area of Macon County are believed to belong to Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.