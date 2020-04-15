Man lied about coronavirus quarantine to cover up his wife's murder

JUPITER, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of killing his wife and then sending messages from her phone to friends and family telling them she was in quarantine after catching the coronavirus.

The Jupiter Police Department said at least four family members, friends and neighbors claimed to have received messages from 51-year-old Gretchen Anthony around March 23 saying she was taken from the Jupiter Medical Center into CDC custody after testing positive for the virus.

However, when family checked with the hospital, staff said Anthony hadn't been a patient there since 2008. Staff also said it was not their policy for coronavirus patients "to get transported to a CDC approved task force."

Her car was later found in the medical center's parking lot with her purse left in the front seat.

Anthony's family reported her missing March 25 and expressed fears that her estranged husband, David Anthony, may be responsible for the disappearance.

The two had just filed for divorce on Feb. 28, according to online records. They lived separately but a police report obtained by ABC News said "David Anthony had 'issues' and [were] afraid that he may have done something to Gretchen Anthony, based on prior knowledge of his behavior."

About a week before Gretchen's disappearance, her husband was reportedly seen "sweating profusely" while approaching teenage girls and altering his license plate with black electrical tape. When police questioned him about the plate, he allegedly refused orders and slammed an officer's arm in his car door. He was arrested for resisting an officer but later released on bond.

A neighbor then reported to police March 21 they heard "blood curdling screams" along with shouts of "No! No, it hurts!" coming from Gretchen's home. A vehicle belonging to David Anthony was later seen backing into the driveway.

Police later determined that Anthony killed his wife just a day after she was last seen at work "in good spirits" on March 20. A neighbor told police she last saw David Anthony on March 23 when he picked up his dog and asked her to watch his cat because his wife was in quarantine for 14 days.

After police searched the home and found blood, investigators pinged the couple's cell phones in Texas on March 27. New Mexico authorities caught up with Anthony on March 31 and took him into custody.

He is awaiting extradition back to Palm Beach, Florida, where he faces second-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Police still have not found Gretchen Anthony's body.