Man last seen with woman whose body was stuffed in container now facing charges

PRAIRIEVILLE - One of the last people seen with a woman before her remains were found stuffed in a plastic container is now wanted in her death.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that Sedrick Credit, 43, is now facing a charge of unlawful disposal of remains in the death of Crystal Scott. Scott's body was found Jan. 28 in a truck left along Rue De Le Bois Road. The sheriff's office said her remains showed no sign of physical trauma and that there was fentanyl in her system.

Scott was last seen alive with Credit and Ashley Simoneaux, who remains a person of interest in Scott's death.

Investigators are still awaiting the results of a full toxicology report.