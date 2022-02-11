Man last seen with woman whose body was stuffed in container now in custody, deputies say

PRAIRIEVILLE - One of the last people seen with a woman before her remains were found stuffed in a plastic container was arrested as a suspect Thursday evening.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced that Sedrick Credit, 43, was arrested around 6:15 p.m. Thursday as part of an investigation into Crystal Scott's death.

Credit was arrested after deputies say they found him in a Prairieville residence.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of unlawful disposal of remains, failure to seek assistance, and obstruction of justice.

Scott's body was found Jan. 28 in a truck left along Rue De Le Bois Road. The sheriff's office said her remains showed no sign of physical trauma and that there was fentanyl in her system.

Scott was last seen alive with Credit and Ashley Simoneaux, who remains a person of interest in Scott's death.

Investigators are still awaiting the results of a full toxicology report.