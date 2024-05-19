Man last seen 10 days ago found dead, decomposing in home; BRPD investigating as homicide

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a man being found dead inside a home as a homicide, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD says Collin Johnson was found dead inside a home on the 2900 block of Voss Drive Saturday around 9 p.m. He was previously last seen on May 9.

Officials with BRPD said the body was decomposing when it was found. Additionally, trauma to the victim's torso led investigators to suspect homicide as the reason for Johnson's death.