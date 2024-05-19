92°
Man last seen 10 days ago found dead, decomposing in home; BRPD investigating as homicide

3 hours 24 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, May 19 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a man being found dead inside a home as a homicide, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD says Collin Johnson was found dead inside a home on the 2900 block of Voss Drive Saturday around 9 p.m. He was previously last seen on May 9.

Officials with BRPD said the body was decomposing when it was found. Additionally, trauma to the victim's torso led investigators to suspect homicide as the reason for Johnson's death.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, pending autopsy results. Anyone having information relative to this homicide investigation is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.

