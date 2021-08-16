75°
Latest Weather Blog
Man kills wife then himself at Houston rehab facility
HOUSTON - A man killed himself after killing his wife, who was being treated at a rehab facility in Houston.
Houston Police told KTRK that around 3 p.m. Sunday, a 70-year-old woman was receiving treatment at NeuroRestorative when her husband came to visit her. Police said the man suddenly pulled out a gun and shot her.
Houston Police has not released the names of the victims.
Trending News
KTRK reported the woman was being treated for a stroke. NeuroRestorative is a rehabilitation facility that helps people who have brain injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Population boom in Ascension Parish
-
Students, business owners eager for fall semester at Southern to begin
-
Denham Springs Housing Authority has new home five years after being wiped...
-
Child hospitalized after parents say daycare forgot 4-year-old in transit van
-
Local restaurant Walk-Ons looking to sign walk-on athletes