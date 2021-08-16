Man kills wife then himself at Houston rehab facility

HOUSTON - A man killed himself after killing his wife, who was being treated at a rehab facility in Houston.

Houston Police told KTRK that around 3 p.m. Sunday, a 70-year-old woman was receiving treatment at NeuroRestorative when her husband came to visit her. Police said the man suddenly pulled out a gun and shot her.

Houston Police has not released the names of the victims.

KTRK reported the woman was being treated for a stroke. NeuroRestorative is a rehabilitation facility that helps people who have brain injuries.