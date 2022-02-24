Man kills wife, attempts suicide in New Roads Thursday

NEW ROADS - A man killed his wife and unsuccessfully tried to kill himself in an attempted suicide-murder, police said Thursday.

New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald told WBRZ, a man killed his wife on St. Mary Street and then attempted to kill himself. He survived the attempt and was able to confess when first responders arrived, the chief said.

The husband is expected to face charges.

The police department is expected to release the names of the two people involved later Thursday evening or Friday morning.