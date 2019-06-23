91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man killed, wife hurt in Tennessee stabbings; suspect sought

2 hours 23 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, June 23 2019 Jun 23, 2019 June 23, 2019 3:53 PM June 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee are searching for a Connecticut man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Nashville man and the wounding of his wife.
 
Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a news release that arrest warrants issued Saturday charge 34-year-old Peter Alexander Bohning of Kent, Connecticut, in Friday's attack at the home of Donald and Leigh Ann Zirkle.
 
The statement says Donald Zirkle died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and his wife was seriously wounded.
 
Police say the couple was sitting on their back porch and did not know the attacker, who is believed to have fled in their gray Toyota Camry. A car with Connecticut license plates registered to Bohning was parked in the street with its rear doors open.
 
The statement says Bohning's whereabouts are unknown.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days