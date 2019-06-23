Latest Weather Blog
Man killed, wife hurt in Tennessee stabbings; suspect sought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee are searching for a Connecticut man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Nashville man and the wounding of his wife.
Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a news release that arrest warrants issued Saturday charge 34-year-old Peter Alexander Bohning of Kent, Connecticut, in Friday's attack at the home of Donald and Leigh Ann Zirkle.
The statement says Donald Zirkle died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and his wife was seriously wounded.
Police say the couple was sitting on their back porch and did not know the attacker, who is believed to have fled in their gray Toyota Camry. A car with Connecticut license plates registered to Bohning was parked in the street with its rear doors open.
The statement says Bohning's whereabouts are unknown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
It's heating up and officials are reminding people to stay cool
-
Soccer tournament organizers keeping players safe and hydrated amid summer heat
-
State launches investigation into nursing home cocaine overdose following WBRZ report
-
Vigil for Amite High School football player who died Tuesday
-
Flooding worries circle around Dawson Creek, federal funding could help